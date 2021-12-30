 Skip to main content
One dead after mobile home catches fire in Coweta
  • Updated
A woman is dead after a mobile home fire in Coweta Wednesday evening.

Two adults, a man and woman, were home at the time of the fire, Coweta officials said. The woman, deceased, was found in the home and an adult male refused medical treatment at the scene.

The fire was reported around 6:30 p.m. It involved a single-wide mobile home near 285th E. Ave. and 151st Street South, officials said.

CFD was assisted on site by Porter, Red Bird and Stone Bluff fire departments, Coweta Police Department, and Wagoner County Emergency Management.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This story will be updated.

