Olson added as WPS board member; School calendar adds one week

Olson added as WPS board member; School calendar adds one week

091620-wcat-derrick-olson

Tresa Pitre administers the oath to new Wagoner school board member Derrick Olson.

 JOHN FERGUSON, AMERICAN-TRIBUNE

Derrick Olson was sworn as the new member of the Wagoner Public Schools board seat No. 3 during a combination live/virtual meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Olson’s addition to the board was one of two key items from the meeting. The other being that school will be extended a week. The last day will now be May 28.

Olson owns a power coating business in Wagoner. He and his family have lived here for 10 years. He has children in the first and ninth grades.

“We are delighted to have him on the board,” said Superintendent Randy Harris.

Olson replaces Marc Collins, who moved out of the district recently.

Tresa Pitre conducted the swearing in ceremony for the new board member.

The board approved to add an extra week to the school calendar. The board also substituted one of the virtual Mondays for another. The Jan. 18 virtual day will now be held on Jan. 11, instead.

The week of fall break will also see a slight schedule change. Monday, Oct. 12, will be a virtual learning day. Tuesday, Oct. 13, will be an in-person learning day for the A group and Oct. 14 will be an in-person learning day for the B group.

The last two days that week, Oct. 15-16, will have no school of any variety.

From the Superintendent’s report, construction on the Performing Art Center’s new parking lot has begun.

In other WPS business, the school board:

• Approved the hiring of Kim McClary as a bus driver/maintenance worker.

• Accepted the resignations of Linda Hofschulte and Viviana Rogers.

• Approved the negotiations with WACT.

• Approved the 2020-21 estimate of needs.

• Under the approved consent docket, Jessica McKinney and Maurica Nordberg-Treat were approved as adjunct instructors for academic credit in Anatomy for the 2020-21 school year.

