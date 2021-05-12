Oklahoma's diving vaccination rate won't earn state herd immunity this summer but could come 'pretty close'

We’ll see bumps and probably an increase in the winter, Wendelboe said, assuming vaccinated immunity lasts for a year. But not nearly as overwhelming as the surge Oklahoma suffered only months ago.

“Overall my concern is that we’ll just always be at the threat of a surge if we don’t hit that herd immunity,” Wendelboe said.

Wendelboe noted that a cumulative average of 6,000 prime doses given per day essentially can’t attain herd immunity because the 70% mark would take a full year to achieve — the length of time the model assumes vaccinated immunity will last.

From a pure numbers standpoint, he sees two distinct hurdles among the unvaccinated population tripping up the state from herd immunity pace.

There are the white conservative males who won’t for political reasons, such as the anti-vaccination contingent. And there are the socially vulnerable groups who have legitimate reasons for hesitancy — some based on prior severe ethical violations in public health — or who still face barriers to access.

“We as a society need to figure out how to get more people vaccinated if we want to reach herd immunity,” Wendelboe said. “It’s an achievable goal, but not one that we will achieve if we keep doing what we’re doing right now.”