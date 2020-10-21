Oklahoma Watch: No-competition legislative races on the rise this year

With at least one GOP candidate running in about 75% of the legislative races, he said this shows that Republican support in the state remains strong.

“I think with the president at the top of the ticket and with the recent restructuring of the party, we are just seeing a lot of interest right now,” he said.

Oklahoma Watch’s review of legislative filings since 2014 shows that of the 101 House seats, which are all up for election every two years, 40 House districts were decided without a vote in at least two of the past four election cycles.

One district (currently held by Minority Floor Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman) hasn’t had a single contested race during the past six years.

Races have been more competitive in the state Senate, where lawmakers serve four-year terms and represent almost twice as many constituents than their House colleagues.

Eight uncontested Senate races this year were decided without any votes needing to be cast in either the primary or general contest. That is up from four races in 2018 and zero uncontested races in 2016. But it is fewer than the nine uncontested races in 2014.