Oklahoma to begin counting probable cases in confirmed positive COVID-19 data as rapid tests increase

OKLAHOMA CITY — The state on Tuesday will begin inserting probable COVID-19 cases into its confirmed daily positives to improve data reporting as rapid testing becomes more widely used in Oklahoma.

An updated online dashboard also is set to launch Tuesday in partnership with Google, which state officials said will include enhanced data for public consumption.

The Oklahoma State Health Department explained the changes to a gathering of journalists Friday at the Capitol in advance of the public unveiling.

Officials said Oklahoma will be the 16th state to transition to labeling probable cases — which stem from antigen or rapid tests — as confirmed cases. There have been 5,851 probable cases reported as of Friday in Oklahoma, compared to 62,040 confirmed through conventional testing.

The White House is sending out 256 rapid tests to nursing and long-term care facilities in Oklahoma, officials said, with schools planned for a second distribution wave later.

“So we know those numbers are going to go up considerably,” said interim Health Commissioner Dr. Lance Frye, noting that so far antigen testing in Oklahoma is most popular in rural areas.

Officials said the testing expansion initiative is earmarked within a $15 million pot of CARES Act funds designated for technology upgrades.

Frye emphasized that from the beginning all probable cases have been treated as confirmed cases as far as contact tracing efforts and guidelines.

Now that the rapid tests are more reliable and soon will become more prevalent, Frye said, it’s time for Oklahoma to start adding them into the state’s confirmed case counts and not just report them separately to the CDC.