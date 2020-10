Oklahoma teacher's funny video up for top honors Sunday on America's Funniest Videos

Be sure to tune in to America’s Funniest Videos airing on ABC this Sunday, Oct. 18, at 6 p.m. to see how Okay Public Schools teacher Travis Sloat fares in competition for a $10,000 cash prize.

Sloat, who served a brief stint as news editor of the Wagoner Tribune, is one of three finalists for top video honors. He will win anywhere from $2,000 to $10,000 for his entry.

Sloat was taping a virtual teaching video for his middle school English Learning Arts students when he realized that his wife’s bra could be seen hanging on the back of the bedroom door over his shoulder. His reaction to seeing the undergarment and what he says is what makes the video hilarious.

