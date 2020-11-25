Oklahoma still last in the nation in voter participation despite recent registration surge

Income, education and ties to the community can be factors, he said. So, too, the noncompetitive nature of most Oklahoma elections doesn’t encourage investing time and money in intensive voter registration drives, he said.

“Oklahoma is doing a poor job of ensuring as many people as possible vote,” said another OU professor, David Blatt. “Some of that is probably because we’re an uncompetitive, one-party state.”

Blatt said several things could be done to encourage participation. They include expanding the 2½-day early voting period and finally implementing the online registration system authorized by the Legislature several years ago.

He notes that state government, including the Legislature and administration, do not accurately reflect the demographics of the state, which may also contribute to a lack of interest.

In recent elections, a strategy has been for underdogs to find disaffected voters and persuade them to get to the polls. But that doesn’t always work as expected — especially for liberals and Democrats.

“When you mobilize one side, it mobilizes the other,” said Gaddie. “The left … has this idea that if the issues are just explained clearly enough, people will vote for them. That isn’t always the case.”