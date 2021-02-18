Oklahoma State University names several Wagoner County students to fall 2020 honor roll

Numerous Coweta, Wagoner and Porter students were named to the 2020 fall semester honor rolls at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater.
A total of 8,004 students were named to the 2020 fall semester honor rolls, including 3,449 students named to the President's Honor Roll for earning an A grade in all their courses.
Full-time undergraduate students who completed 12 or more hours with a grade point average of 4.0 made the President’s Honor Roll.
Students who completed 12 or more hours with a grade point average of 3.50 or higher with no grade below a C made the Dean’s Honor Roll.
Students are listed by hometown rather than identified by school.
Students named to the President’s Honor Roll include:
Coweta: Gage Estes, Molly Hood, Mandy Lawson, Kinsey Lee, Trevor Peterson, Isabelle Posey, Colton Shrum, Sydney Welborn
Wagoner: Schyler Adair, Mary Bobo, Elizabeth Gray, Megan Hanna, Kai Matthews, Robert Pille,
Students named to the Dean’s Honor Roll include:
Coweta: Alex Arreola, August Bacon, Darrien Brisbin, Alyssa Dunfield, Roy Evans, Claire Heller, Trae Hodgin, Taylor Hood, Hannah Hughes, Callie Jackson, Kelsea Martin, Sara Martin, Jake Pattinson, Curtis Payne, Sierra Posey, Jaci Ross, Jay Ross, Kyndall Shrum, Annamarie Smith, Kaitlynn Withers
Porter: Madelynn Phillips, Bailey Webb
Wagoner: Bryan Bean, Davis Cordova, Jonathan Hanna, Savannah Jones, Demiana Page, Morgan Randolph