Oklahoma spent $31M on private school vouchers but asked for almost no data. That’s about to change.

The director of one participating school said adding academic requirements like in other states would take away some of the flexibility of being a private school.

“The more they add, the more difficult it might be to make sure we’re meeting everyone’s needs,” said Clair Bartley, executive director at Paths to Independence, a private school in Bartlesville that educates students with autism.

She said the school evaluates each student’s growth based on an individualized plan, and while some students take the ACT or benchmark tests, for other students, it wouldn’t make sense to require them to test.

The new data reporting requirements for the state’s other school-choice program, the Oklahoma Equal Opportunity Scholarship Fund, are different from Lindsey Nicole Henry’s. That program is not under the Education Department but is managed by scholarship-granting organizations, which collect donations and disperse the scholarship funds to private schools, and educational improvement grant organizations, which collect donations for public schools.

Under a new law, the Oklahoma Tax Commission will be required to publish the complete list of those organizations on its website as well as an audited financial statement of each and details about the “benefits, successes or failures” of the program.