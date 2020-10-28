Oklahoma Sheriffs' Association comes out against SQ 805

One of two state questions on the Nov. 3 ballot is SQ 805. This measure seeks to add a new Article II-A to the Oklahoma Constitution.

The Article would prohibit the use of a former felony conviction to increase the statutorily allowable base range of punishment for a person subsequently convicted of a felony.

Individuals who are currently incarcerated for felony sentences that were enhanced based on one or more former felony convictions, and whose sentences are greater than the maximum sentence that may currently be imposed for such felonies, may seek sentence modification in court.

The new Article sets forth a detailed process for such sentence modification, including but not limited to requirements for a hearing, appointment of counsel for indigent petitioners, and notification of victims, and requires that the court impose a modified sentence no greater than the current maximum sentence which may be imposed on a person convicted of the same felony with no former felony convictions, and which results in no greater time served in prison than under the original sentence.

It establishes an appeal procedure, provides an effective date, and contains a severability clause.