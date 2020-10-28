 Skip to main content
Oklahoma Sheriffs' Association comes out against SQ 805

Oklahoma Sheriffs' Association comes out against SQ 805

Sheriff Chris Elliott

Sheriff Chris Elliott

One of two state questions on the Nov. 3 ballot is SQ 805. This measure seeks to add a new Article II-A to the Oklahoma Constitution.

The Article would prohibit the use of a former felony conviction to increase the statutorily allowable base range of punishment for a person subsequently convicted of a felony.

Individuals who are currently incarcerated for felony sentences that were enhanced based on one or more former felony convictions, and whose sentences are greater than the maximum sentence that may currently be imposed for such felonies, may seek sentence modification in court.

The new Article sets forth a detailed process for such sentence modification, including but not limited to requirements for a hearing, appointment of counsel for indigent petitioners, and notification of victims, and requires that the court impose a modified sentence no greater than the current maximum sentence which may be imposed on a person convicted of the same felony with no former felony convictions, and which results in no greater time served in prison than under the original sentence.

It establishes an appeal procedure, provides an effective date, and contains a severability clause.

The new Article excepts and does not apply to persons who have ever been convicted of a violent felony.

Gov. Kevin Stitt spoke out against the bill during the Oklahoma Sheriffs’ Association Annual Conference in mid-October. Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott called it a poor bill.

“Currently when convicted and sentenced of a crime, a judge and/or jury can consider your past convictions before they sentence you,” Elliott explained. “If they think you are a repeat offender they can recommend the maximum sentence.”

The sheriff said proponents of 805 believe this is part of criminal justice reform.

“They believe we are incarcerating too many people and it’s a way to have not as many people incarcerated,” he noted. “They want to say for the low-level offenders for non-violent crimes, judges and juries should not have the ability to go back and consider their previous convictions before they pass sentence along. Everyone would get sentenced like they are first time offenders.”

With passage, Elliott said crimes that judges and juries will not be able to look at previous convictions include public safety issues.

These include DUI causing great bodily harm, second degree burglary, negligent homicide, indecent exposure, hate crimes, second- or fourth-degree arson, domestic violence, domestic violence by strangulation, domestic abuse in the presence of a child, stalking and violation of protective orders and crimes against children, among others.

“What we want people to know is these are not people writing hot checks and with misdemeanor drug violations. This is not people who are committing victimless crimes. These can be dangerous people,” he noted. “It’s going to create a culture that crime is acceptable in the state of Oklahoma. It will mandate and reduce sentences for many in prison.”

Elliott reminded SQ 805 is a constitutional change and retroactive. It was not legislated, it was done off of a petition of signatures.

“It’s not our legislators that are pushing this, it’s a constitutional bill,” he said. “Once it’s a part of your constitution, you can’t change it. It will take the public to do it.”

Christy has been covering news and sports in Wagoner County since 1988. She is a graduate of Oklahoma State University with a degree in Public Relations/Journalism. christy.wheeland@wagonercountyat.com

