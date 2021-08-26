Oklahoma National Guard mourns the loss of Spc. Jacob Parker, from Wagoner

Members of the Oklahoma Army National Guard mourn the loss of Spc. Jacob D. Parker, carpentry and masonry specialist at Camp Gruber Training Center, after his passing on Aug. 21, 2021.

Parker was 19 years old.

“We are devastated at the news of Spc. Parker’s passing,” said Maj. Gen. Michael Thompson, adjutant general for Oklahoma. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Jacob’s family and our Guard members who served alongside him during this difficult time.”

Parker enlisted in the Oklahoma Army National Guard in November 2018, and served alongside a family full of military service members.

He was born on Nov. 7, 2001 in Muskogee, Oklahoma. After high school, Jacob entered into the Army National Guard and was excited to faithfully serve his country, his family said.

He loved the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing, and shooting with his brothers. He also enjoyed anything with Star Wars and Marvel and liked to play video games.

Visitation will be held Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Shipman’s Funeral Home, located at 1204 N.E. 1st St. in Pryor, Okla., 74361.