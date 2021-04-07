Oklahoma Medal of Honor recipient's lost ship discovered near site of WWII sea battle

Of the 327 on board, 141 survived.

Evans was not among the rescued and is believed to have died at sea. He was awarded the Medal of Honor for “conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity” while commanding the USS Johnston.

The expedition that discovered the wreck was led by explorer and retired naval officer Victor Vescovo, who visited the site in a deep submersible.

Vescovo has communicated with Navy officials, he said, about his investigation of the wreck and the protocols not only for preserving it but respecting it as the final resting place for many of its crew. He has committed to providing the Navy with all the sonar data, imagery and field notes collected by the expedition.

“We have a strict ‘look, don’t touch’ policy, but we collect a lot of material that is very useful to historians and naval archivists,” Vescovo said in a press statement. “I believe it is important work, which is why I fund it privately and we deliver the material to the Navy pro-bono.”

The story of the Johnston and her crew “is a perfect example for modern sailors of the honor, courage, commitment, and valor of their predecessors from the Greatest Generation,” said Sam Cox, director of Naval History and Heritage Command.