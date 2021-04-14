 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oklahoma Boys State now accepting juniors and seniors
0 comments

Oklahoma Boys State now accepting juniors and seniors

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Boys State (copy) (copy)

Boys State is a non-partisan week of leadership and government sponsored by the American Legion of Oklahoma. Participants compete during their junior year and senior year and are selected by their local American Legion post.

 Tulsa World file

For the first time in history, members of both the class of 2022 AND 2021 are eligible for Oklahoma Boys State this year.

American Legion of Oklahoma’s annual Boys State program will be conducted from May 29 through June 5 this year at Northeast Oklahoma State University.

Boys State is a non-partisan, intensive week of leadership, government and patriotism sponsored by the American Legion of Oklahoma. Delegates are selected by their local American Legion post from boys who have just completed their junior year or senior year of high school and are judged as representing the best of their community.

Two representatives from each of the 49 Boys States will represent their state at Boys Nation.

Learn more at okboysstate.com or call 918-486-3996.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News