Oklahoma Boys State now accepting juniors and seniors

For the first time in history, members of both the class of 2022 AND 2021 are eligible for Oklahoma Boys State this year.

American Legion of Oklahoma’s annual Boys State program will be conducted from May 29 through June 5 this year at Northeast Oklahoma State University.

Boys State is a non-partisan, intensive week of leadership, government and patriotism sponsored by the American Legion of Oklahoma. Delegates are selected by their local American Legion post from boys who have just completed their junior year or senior year of high school and are judged as representing the best of their community.

Two representatives from each of the 49 Boys States will represent their state at Boys Nation.

Learn more at okboysstate.com or call 918-486-3996.