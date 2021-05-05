Oklahoma attorney general seeks to intervene in Wagoner County power plant objecting to taxes on McGirt grounds

Oneta Power’s request for a declaratory judgment as to whether the Wagoner County government has the right to levy taxes since the facility is located within the Muscogee (Creek) Nation reservation would expand the McGirt decision to civil tax matters, too, if successful.

Hunter’s office claims it should be permitted to join the lawsuit against Oneta because the county assessor has different interests than that of the state.

“The state faces the loss of its sovereign power over all taxes against (Oneta),” the filing states. “In contrast, the Wagoner County Assessor’s defense of State power is only derivative of her interests in enforcing particular taxes.”

The Attorney General’s Office also has more expertise in defending the scope of state power over Indian reservations, according to the filing.

Hodges said in a March interview that the McGirt ruling did not apply to civil matters such as taxes.

A spokesman for Hunter said Wednesday that the Attorney General’s Office would be working with Wagoner County officials in its defense of the lawsuit, rather than assuming full control over the litigation.