Okie Girls Hair Co.is newest member of the Coweta Chamber of Commerce

Long-established Coweta salon Okie Girls Hair Co. is the newest member of the Coweta Chamber of Commerce. Owner/Stylist Jessica Church opened her salon in 2014.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Long-established Coweta salon Okie Girls Hair Co. is the newest member of the Coweta Chamber of Commerce. Owner/Stylist Jessica Church opened her salon in 2014.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Public Service Company of Oklahoma will begin converting its Coweta streetlights to new technology that will brighten roadways, street corners…
A ribbon cutting ceremony recently welcomed Edward Jones Financial Advisor Rick Silman into membership with the Coweta Chamber of Commerce.
The Cherokee Nation Career Services will use the new field office, located at 109 N. Casaver Ave. in downtown Wagoner, to provide various training opportunities and career assistance programs.
With the passage of the 1-cent sales tax increase earlier this year, the city of Coweta has begun planning for improvements.
Wagoner Public Schools Superintendent Randy Harris can see the construction finish line with the bond issue money passed in 2019.
Wagoner City Administrator Dwayne Elam was recently honored by the Grand River Dam Authority for completing a year of service as the chair of …
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.