Okay roads re-asphalted after nearly 30 years

The roads in the small Wagoner County community of Okay are looking a little better than ‘okay’ now that a county contractor re-asphalted most of the streets after a nearly 30-year hiatus.

Crews with A &A Asphalt finished up applying an additional layer of asphalt to nearly every side road in the town of about 500 people, thanks to the approval of a one cent sales tax.

District 2 Wagoner County Commissioner Chris Edwards said re-doing the roads in Okay have been on their radar for a few years. However, Oklahoma weather events halted some of the work they wanted to get done sooner.

“We’re glad to get one more thing accomplished out there,” he said. “They had a lot of wear and tear. Those roads will last the folks out there for many, many years.”

The town of Okay had minor roads projects completed a few years ago, including the road south of the City Hall, and another behind the Dollar General, but most haven’t been touched in nearly 30 years, Edwards said.

Luckily, the asphalt currently in place did hold up after nearly 30 years but it definitely needed some T.L.C., Edwards said.

“We built on the base that was there before. Since the first layer lasted for about 30 years, this asphalt should last a lot longer than that,” he said. “A lot of those kids will be out getting skateboards and rollerblades for Christmas. They have a nice smooth area to ride.”

