Okay Public Schools teacher wins third place on 'America's Funniest Home Videos' contest

Okay Public Schools teacher Travis Sloat took third-place honors Sunday evening on “America’s Funniest Home Videos” for a viral clip of one of his attempts at a virtual teaching video for his middle school students.
Sloat, a former news editor of what is now known as the Wagoner County American-Tribune, was one of the finalists for a $10,000 cash prize on the first episode of the show’s 18th season on ABC.
Host Alfonso Ribeiro announced at the conclusion of the episode that Sloat, of Fort Gibson, won $2,000 for a video made in March titled “Background Brassiere.” The name is a reference to Sloat’s wife’s bra, which is visible in the background while Sloat is attempting to record a virtual lesson.
The episode featured several instances of what an ABC press release described as the “hazards of working from home,” including teachers being interrupted in funny ways while trying to work virtually.
“Now, Travis, if you hadn’t caught your wife’s bra in the background, your seventh-graders would have been teasing you until they went off to college right?” Ribeiro asked Sloat.
“Yes, they would have,” replied Sloat, accompanied by his wife, Alicia, and the couple’s children on a video feed.
Sloat was about 20 minutes into making a teaching video for his English Language Arts students, who were distance learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic, when he realized his wife’s bra was hanging on the back of a door over his shoulder.
With a deadpan expression, Sloat sighed loudly and said, “My wife’s bra is hanging from the door.” Though the footage didn’t make it into his lesson plans with his students, Sloat shared the video on Twitter and Facebook, where he said it went viral.
