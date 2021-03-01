OHP seeks information from public about Feb. 25 incident that resulted in double fatal crash

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is asking the public to submit any personal video or photographic evidence of a Feb. 25 incident that began in Coweta with a juvenile stealing a truck and ending in an east Tulsa collision that killed two uninvolved victims.
Lanise Dade, 31, of Tulsa was driving an SUV with two children inside, a girl and boy, on 109th East Avenue when her vehicle was T-boned at 21st Street by the 14-year-old juvenile, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Friday.
OHP Trooper Eric Foster said the impact crumpled the front of the truck and first responders were quickly on the scene to address the aftermath.
Dade and the girl died as a result of the collision, and the boy was taken to a hospital.
The pickup driver, a 14-year-old boy, reportedly attempted to flee on foot but collapsed near the crash site. He was taken to a hospital for treatment before being booked into the Tulsa County jail on two complaints of first-degree murder, possession of a stolen vehicle and eluding a police officer, according to a Highway Patrol news release.
The agency did not identify any of the juveniles or release the juvenile victims’ ages.
The pursuit began about 12:30 p.m. Thursday in Coweta when a witness at a car wash flagged down a state trooper and said a pickup had just been stolen. The trooper chased the pickup, but the driver refused to stop, later evading several stop sticks meant to disable the vehicle, troopers said Thursday.
“The trooper pursued the suspect out of Coweta and into the city of Tulsa,” the OHP release states. “The suspect fled on several city streets and eventually turned eastbound on East 21st Street South.”
Tulsa police officers assisted troopers in the pursuit when it reached the city limits but terminated their efforts before the collision.
The street was closed for a few hours as troopers documented the evidence for possible felony complaints against the suspect.
Not only did he allegedly steal the truck, Foster said, but the collision also killed two people in the midst of committing a felony. Each time the driver evaded the stop sticks is an individual charge on top of any other traffic violations throughout the ordeal.
“It was a dangerous pursuit,” Foster said. “And it was one that we needed to try to get stopped very quickly. We were trying to utilize all means to stop this pursuit as quickly as possible.”
Foster said he wasn’t privy to the minute-by-minute details of the crash, or the average speed of the pursuit, but he said supervisors retain the power to terminate a pursuit at any time.
Tulsa police said they assisted in the pursuit that troopers initiated, but their officers terminated their pursuit before the collision occurred.
The public can submit videos or photographs of the incident to the OHP Communications Center at 405-425-2323.