OHP seeks information from public about Feb. 25 incident that resulted in double fatal crash

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is asking the public to submit any personal video or photographic evidence of a Feb. 25 incident that began in Coweta with a juvenile stealing a truck and ending in an east Tulsa collision that killed two uninvolved victims.

Lanise Dade, 31, of Tulsa was driving an SUV with two children inside, a girl and boy, on 109th East Avenue when her vehicle was T-boned at 21st Street by the 14-year-old juvenile, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Friday.

OHP Trooper Eric Foster said the impact crumpled the front of the truck and first responders were quickly on the scene to address the aftermath.

Dade and the girl died as a result of the collision, and the boy was taken to a hospital.

The pickup driver, a 14-year-old boy, reportedly attempted to flee on foot but collapsed near the crash site. He was taken to a hospital for treatment before being booked into the Tulsa County jail on two complaints of first-degree murder, possession of a stolen vehicle and eluding a police officer, according to a Highway Patrol news release.

The agency did not identify any of the juveniles or release the juvenile victims’ ages.