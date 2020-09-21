Oh what a night! Coweta Band auction raises $14K

For years, the Coweta Tiger Pride Band has represented its home community as a winner both on and off the field. In response, the community gets behind the program with financial support through the annual Coweta Band Pie Auction.

The auction has been a featured event at the Coweta Fall Festival for the past 33 years. With this year’s celebration cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic, the 34th annual event needed a new venue. Tiger Field was the location of choice, and a sizeable crowd was there to support it when the first bids were called for on Saturday, Sept. 19.

As always, local businesses and individuals were overflowing with generosity, dolling out $10,900 during the Saturday evening auction. Another $3,100 dollars was raised by the sale of non-auctioned sweets.

Buyers included Bright Beginnings, Donna Gaulding, FNB Coweta, the Coweta Chamber of Commerce, Chris and Jenn Thomure, Keel’s Custom Fencing, Yocham Backhoe, BancFirst Coweta, Marcy Ellis, RCB Bank, The Pink Cactus, Coweta Flowers and Junktique, Remax Advanced, Monica Fabbri, Elliott Chiropractic, Brian Smith and the City of Coweta.

The top moneymaker on the night was a three-tiered Coweta Tiger Pride cake that brought a bid of $550 from Donnie Yocham with Yocham Backhoe.