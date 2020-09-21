Oh what a night! Coweta Band auction raises $14K

For years, the Coweta Tiger Pride Band has represented its home community as a winner both on and off the field. In response, the community gets behind the program with financial support through the annual Coweta Band Pie Auction.
The auction has been a featured event at the Coweta Fall Festival for the past 33 years. With this year’s celebration cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic, the 34th annual event needed a new venue. Tiger Field was the location of choice, and a sizeable crowd was there to support it when the first bids were called for on Saturday, Sept. 19.
As always, local businesses and individuals were overflowing with generosity, dolling out $10,900 during the Saturday evening auction. Another $3,100 dollars was raised by the sale of non-auctioned sweets.
Buyers included Bright Beginnings, Donna Gaulding, FNB Coweta, the Coweta Chamber of Commerce, Chris and Jenn Thomure, Keel’s Custom Fencing, Yocham Backhoe, BancFirst Coweta, Marcy Ellis, RCB Bank, The Pink Cactus, Coweta Flowers and Junktique, Remax Advanced, Monica Fabbri, Elliott Chiropractic, Brian Smith and the City of Coweta.
The top moneymaker on the night was a three-tiered Coweta Tiger Pride cake that brought a bid of $550 from Donnie Yocham with Yocham Backhoe.
“It was an amazing night!” exclaimed Coweta Band Booster President Jesse Hines. “I am very thankful for everyone that came and participated. It was a very good turnout – one more reason why we love Coweta so much!”
Band Director Chris Koehn had nothing but praise for the support given to the instrumental music program.
“While the venue and event was a little different this year, the support our wonderful community gives us was not,” Koehn said. “Even with all of the hardships our local businesses and citizens have faced, they bought $14,000 worth of amazing homemade desserts.
“I am incredibly lucky to be associated with these kids, their families and this town!”
Mark Bates has been the auctioneer for the Coweta Band Pie Auction for its entire 34-year run. After Saturday’s fundraiser, Band Director Chris Koehn presented Bates with a gift of appreciation from 1843 on Broadway for all he does to support the program.
The special evening at Tiger Field included a performance of “Skate Night” by the defending 5A State Champion Coweta Tiger Pride Band. The band performed earlier in the day on street corners along Bristow Ave. during the Drive-Thru Food Fair hosted by the Coweta Chamber of Commerce.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!