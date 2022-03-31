Off-peak rides available in Wagoner County via PICK Transportation

KI BOIS Area Transit System has entered into a partnership to bring PICK Transportation to many rural communities in Oklahoma, including Wagoner County. Along with curb-to-curb rides offered by local transit, PICK transportation functions as an off-peak, point-to-point service serving central and eastern Oklahoma for after hours, in-town trips.

The available hours are from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. during the work week and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. Fares on a PICK Transportation are a flat $3.00. PICK Transportation serves six rural communities in eastern Oklahoma, including Coweta and Wagoner.

To book a ride, riders can use their smartphone, computer or by using the Uber app — select PICK as the vehicle option — or by calling 855-735-4826 to reach a dispatcher. There are accessibility options for those with visual, audible and developmental issues.

Drivers are employed by local transit and have gone through extensive training and testing to ensure they are qualified to drive the PICK vehicles. The drivers are also familiar with their area and are known for their helpfulness, kindness, and reliability, PEAK staff said.

All vehicles are ADA compliant. PICK Transportation staff ensure customers get to where they are going faster and cheaper than other forms of transportation, they said.

Real-time information allows the staff to handle different situations and communicate to drivers and passengers immediately. PICK drivers can drop customers off at shopping, social events, restaurants, jobs, and home. Pick riders will have the ability to rate drivers and passengers for real time feedback, similar to Uber or Lyft. Agencies can even book trips on behalf of riders.

Charla Sloan, KATS Director stated, "This will be great for people working after 5 pm, or late dialysis, going out to dinner or need something at Wal-Mart. It is $3.00 per trip. "

Riders with a smartphone will receive a text message with key information on the upcoming trip. Riders without access to text messaging will also receive a robocall with the trip information.

For an added layer of security and confidence in utilizing the service, riders have the ability to share ride information with a caregiver or family member.

This partnership helps address the challenge of providing public transportation to more of our rural populations,” PICK staff said. “It also increases our ability to assist our customers and widen our offerings in each of these locations.”

For more information, visit okpicktransportation.com.