ODOT: 3 resurfacing, sidewalk projects ready for bid in Wagoner

A day after Wagoner Mayor Albert (AJ) Jones was sworn into office on April, 21, 2015 — he drove to Oklahoma City to have a meeting with Oklahoma Department of Transportation engineers. He had one goal in mind: get the city of Wagoner on ODOT’s eight-year, construction work plan.
In order to be on the eight-year work plan, a municipality must demonstrate a critical need for transportation improvement projects on interstate, U.S., and state highways and bridges. For those who don’t know — U.S. 51 flows through downtown Wagoner, better known as Cherokee Street, and it could use a little T.L.C.
After nearly six years of planning, applications, appraisals and the occasional setback, the city of Wagoner finally got the thumbs up for three, ODOT projects to be bid together.
The first project is a streetscape. It starts on Casaver Avenue, by the Wagoner County Courthouse, and goes west down Cherokee Street, or U.S. 51. It continues down Main Street and stops east of the Union Pacific Railroad right-of-way.
The second project is an American with Disabilities (ADA) scoping project, such as sidewalks and ramps. It starts at the east, Union Pacific Railroad right-of-way and continues across the right-of-way to the Katy Depot and beyond the second railroad to Polk Street, near Owl Drug and The Gift House.
The third project is a resurfacing project. It starts at the U.S. 51/69 intersection and continues through U.S. 51 to the McQuarrie intersection and stops around Story Avenue. In total, it’s about a mile and a half worth of work.
“It’s been a long road to get to this point,” said Jones. “This is very exciting news for Wagoner.”
Since those projects are along a state highway, ODOT oversees the work. District One Engineer Chris Wallace, who oversees all of Wagoner County ODOT projects, said he's pleased to see the projects come together in one piece for bidding, which will in turn, save taxpayers about $1 million.
“Contractors are pre-qualified, so they can bid on those three projects individually, or they can bid on those projects with all three combined,” Wallace said. “But if you have three, different contractors who bid on the three, different projects, all three of them will have mobilization into the project.”
Material costs with smaller quantities raise the prices, Wallace said.
“By being able to bid on a package of three with one contractor, especially with a lot of concrete work and things like that, those prices will go down because you will only have one crew in there doing the whole thing as opposed to multiple crews,” he said.
ODOT, along with the city of Wagoner, will distribute the information and plans pertaining to the projects in the beginning of October.
Bidding is open to pre-qualified ODOT contractors and if a contractor is willing but they aren’t pre-qualified, ODOT can get them in touch with their group that does pre-qualification, Wallace said.
Contractors will bid on the projects by the end of October. By the November, monthly Highway Commissioners meeting, the bids will be presented, Wallace said.
As long as the bids and numbers look good, Wallace said they will make a recommendation for award for either the three, individual projects or the package that contains all three. He said 99.9% of the time, the package of three comes in lower than the other three, individual projects.
“Typically, it’s unusual we have three of these projects put together. Usually, we just have two. That’s just because of the work we typically do. It will be interesting. It will be a great thing for Wagoner because that surface is way overdue for being replaced, as well as some of these enhancements for ADA that need to be made,” Wallace said.
Jones said he met with ODOT Executive Director Tim Gatz on July 28 to express his gratitude.
“They know we are far enough in the planning and although we aren’t all the way where we want to be, we’ve done the majority of the work,” Jones said. “Due to our comprehensive plan, they’re assured the city of Wagoner is progressive and moving forward.”
As long as the bidding process goes smoothly, Jones said he’s confident construction will begin in the spring of 2022.