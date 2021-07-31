ODOT: 3 resurfacing, sidewalk projects ready for bid in Wagoner

“It’s been a long road to get to this point,” said Jones. “This is very exciting news for Wagoner.”

Since those projects are along a state highway, ODOT oversees the work. District One Engineer Chris Wallace, who oversees all of Wagoner County ODOT projects, said he's pleased to see the projects come together in one piece for bidding, which will in turn, save taxpayers about $1 million.

“Contractors are pre-qualified, so they can bid on those three projects individually, or they can bid on those projects with all three combined,” Wallace said. “But if you have three, different contractors who bid on the three, different projects, all three of them will have mobilization into the project.”

Material costs with smaller quantities raise the prices, Wallace said.

“By being able to bid on a package of three with one contractor, especially with a lot of concrete work and things like that, those prices will go down because you will only have one crew in there doing the whole thing as opposed to multiple crews,” he said.

ODOT, along with the city of Wagoner, will distribute the information and plans pertaining to the projects in the beginning of October.