October is Head Start Awareness Month

Head Start is a federally funded pre-school program serving income-eligible children ages newborn to 4 years old. The mission of C.A.R.D. HS/EHS is to facilitate learning, independence and trust for our children and their families.

I am the Director of C.A.R.D. Inc.’s Head Start program. In 2021, I will have worked for this program for 40 years and I am a true believer in what Head Start stands for.

Head Start is a comprehensive program that gives families with low income the opportunity to provide their children with a high-quality, pre-school education at absolutely no cost to them. These children are given a “head start” at learning, and families become more prepared for their children to enter kindergarten, as Head Start is also a school-readiness program.

Head Start focuses on several components for the success of children:

School Readiness

Nutrition Services

Health and Wellness (medical and dental)

Family Engagement and Parent Involvement

Community Partnering

These components are all very important for the healthy growth and development of children, physically and emotionally.