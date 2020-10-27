October is Head Start Awareness Month

Head Start is a federally funded pre-school program serving income-eligible children ages newborn to 4 years old. The mission of C.A.R.D. HS/EHS is to facilitate learning, independence and trust for our children and their families.
I am the Director of C.A.R.D. Inc.’s Head Start program. In 2021, I will have worked for this program for 40 years and I am a true believer in what Head Start stands for.
Head Start is a comprehensive program that gives families with low income the opportunity to provide their children with a high-quality, pre-school education at absolutely no cost to them. These children are given a “head start” at learning, and families become more prepared for their children to enter kindergarten, as Head Start is also a school-readiness program.
Head Start focuses on several components for the success of children:
School Readiness
Nutrition Services
Health and Wellness (medical and dental)
Family Engagement and Parent Involvement
Community Partnering
These components are all very important for the healthy growth and development of children, physically and emotionally.
Over the past 40 years, I have been intricately involved in the continued growth of the Head Start program. When I began working for Head Start, our program was called Wa-Ro-Ma, a compilation of 3 of our service areas – Wagoner, Rogers and Mayes counties.
In 1998, we merged with Washington and Nowata counties, and became Community Action Resource and Development, Inc., also known as C.A.R.D., Inc.
Over the past 40 years, I have been intricately involved in the continued growth of the Head Start program.
C.A.R.D. serves children and families in six northeastern Oklahoma counties, including:
Wagoner County—Wagoner, Coweta and Porter
Rogers County—Claremore, Catoosa (2), and Chelsea
Mayes County—Pryor (2)
Washington County—Bartlesville (3) and Dewey
Nowata County—Nowata (2)
Tulsa County—Broken Arrow (2)
We serve a total of 717 children. Some 574 are in Head Start (3 & 4 year olds) and 143 are in Early Head Start (infants and toddlers).
If you would like more information about the Head Start program, please feel free to visit our website at cardheadstart.com
Head Start is 55 years old, and yes, it still works!
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!