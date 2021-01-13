Observation Point: -30- A newspaper career comes to an end

Dustin (News on 6) and I have worked side-by-side on occasion during our long media careers and I have been blessed for those opportunities. From news coverage of tornadoes and pipe bomb detonations to the time a motorist accidentally drove into the Roy’s Chicken restaurant, we have a long-standing friendship that I will always treasure.

What a joy it was for me to sit in the press box at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater on two or three occasions to watch Wagoner’s own Malcolm Rodriguez make a name for himself with the Oklahoma State Cowboys. In 2019, I scored sideline press credentials for the first time – for the OU game no less!

Let me tell you, having that opportunity to cover bedlam from the sidelines was by far one of my favorite assignments ever at the paper!

Throughout this journey, I have had an amazing team of co-workers including staff writers, sports stringers and photographers, student photographers, advertising and media consultants, customer service representatives, layout and design folks, graphic artists, editors and pressmen who work diligently to help bring you the news in print and online each week. To all of you in those roles, I appreciate you more than you’ll ever know.