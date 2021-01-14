OBI to host Jan. 21 blood drive in Wagoner

Blood transfusions are the most frequent procedure performed in hospitals with more than 33,000 daily donations required to meet patient needs in the U.S.

To ensure blood is available when needed, communities worldwide rely on the commitment of altruistic blood donors who empower blood centers to continue serving their communities through the availability of a safe and robust blood supply.

January is National Blood Donor Month and the Oklahoma Blood Institute challenges all eligible individuals to commit to donate blood in 2021 with the goal of creating a robust supply that can meet patient needs.

The next local drive in Wagoner County is planned Thursday, Jan. 21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Wagoner Middle School. Blood donors will receive a free, long-sleeved “2021 Fingers Crossed” t-shirt.

“Oklahomans really did their part throughout a tough 2020 to ensure the local blood supply despite the numerous challenges, and we thank them for their selflessness,” said John Armitage, M.D., OBI president and CEO. “We urge you make a resolution to take just an hour out of your busy schedule to give the precious gift of life and offer families hope, healing and comfort this New Year.”