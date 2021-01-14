OBI to host Jan. 21 blood drive in Wagoner

Blood transfusions are the most frequent procedure performed in hospitals with more than 33,000 daily donations required to meet patient needs in the U.S.
To ensure blood is available when needed, communities worldwide rely on the commitment of altruistic blood donors who empower blood centers to continue serving their communities through the availability of a safe and robust blood supply.
January is National Blood Donor Month and the Oklahoma Blood Institute challenges all eligible individuals to commit to donate blood in 2021 with the goal of creating a robust supply that can meet patient needs.
The next local drive in Wagoner County is planned Thursday, Jan. 21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Wagoner Middle School. Blood donors will receive a free, long-sleeved “2021 Fingers Crossed” t-shirt.
“Oklahomans really did their part throughout a tough 2020 to ensure the local blood supply despite the numerous challenges, and we thank them for their selflessness,” said John Armitage, M.D., OBI president and CEO. “We urge you make a resolution to take just an hour out of your busy schedule to give the precious gift of life and offer families hope, healing and comfort this New Year.”
“The COVID-19 pandemic has brought an unprecedented fluctuation in both supply and the need for blood. We thank all current and future blood and convalescent plasma donors for their commitment to saving lives and
encourage those who have previously donated to reconnect with your local blood center as a handful of guidelines have changed such as travel restrictions, increasing the number of eligible donors,” said ADRP Executive Director Carla Peterson. “Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood which must always be immediately available on the shelf. Blood has a very short shelf-life span and must be constantly replenished year-round to ensure availability for all patients.”
Walk-ins are welcome; however, making an appointment early can shorten the process. To make an appointment, call 877-340-8777 or go to obi.org.
OBI officials say all donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies to identify potential convalescent plasma donors. Donors ages 16 or 17-years old need parental consent to be screened for COVID-19 antibodies. They are not eligible to donate convalescent plasma.
Anyone who has recovered from COVID-19 may be eligible to donate convalescent plasma. Call 888-308-3924 or email
coviddonor@obi.org to make an appointment.
Blood drives will be managed according to CDC safety recommendations.
OBI is committed to maintaining the safest standards for blood collection, testing and transfusion.
Donations typically take only about an hour, and one donation saves up to three lives.