OBI blood drives planned Friday in Wagoner, Coweta

College football is underway, and the Oklahoma Blood Institute is calling all football fans to do their part and participate in the 2020 Bedlam Blood Battle.

This Friday, Oct. 2 the battle comes to both Wagoner and Coweta where people can donate blood, save lives and support their favorite bedlam team – the Oklahoma State Cowboys or Oklahoma Sooners.

From 9 a.m. to 12 noon, the OBI bloodmobile will be at Wagoner Community Hospital, 1200 W. Cherokee St. From 2:30-5 p.m., it will be at BancFirst Coweta, 14269 S. Hwy. 51.

Appointments are required to participate and individuals ages 16 and up are urged to give blood. Donors will receive a free t-shirt in OSU orange or OU crimson to show their pride for their team.

OBI is a local, non-profit blood supplier that supports the inventory for patients in more than 160 hospitals (including Wagoner Community Hospital), medical facilities and air ambulances statewide.

Coordinators say all donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies to identify potential convalescent plasma donors. Donors ages 16-17 will need parental consent to be screened for antibodies and are not eligible to donate convalescent plasma.

Masks are required for all donors and will be provided if needed.