NSU recognizes prestigious student awards from Wagoner County

Several Northeastern State University students were recognized for their academic successes during the 54th annual Honors Assembly and Ovation Awards in April, and five of them are from Wagoner County.

Among the awards bestowed to students were the Academic Achievement and Honor Society awards.

Nicole Harkreader, from Wagoner, was named an Academic Achievement Award recipient. She is in the College of Business and Technology.

Timothy Bony, from Coweta, was also named an Academic Achievement Award recipient. He is in the College of Extended Learning.

In addition, Morgan Schilling, from Wagoner, was named an Academic Achievement Award recipient. She is in the College of Education.

Mackenzie Bonnewitz, from Coweta, is the lone Graduate School student to receive an Academic Achievement award, as well.

One student is selected in each undergraduate degree-granting discipline for the Academic Achievement Award. Each recipient must have completed two full semesters and have a grade-point average of at least 3.50 in the given academic discipline.

Ashley Smith, from Coweta, was named an NSU Honor Society Award recipient.

The Honor Society Award recognizes students who are nominated by faculty or administrators.