November 2021 Students of the Month announced at Wagoner Rotary
November Students of the Month

Wagoner Rotary Club President Seth Yoder recognizes Aubrey Cagle and Ace Jones as Students of the Month for November 2021

 Courtesy: Gena Parsons

The Rotary Club of Wagoner recently recognized Aubrey Cagle and Ace Jones as the November Students of the Month.

Cagle plays flute in the Wagoner High School Band and is a member of numerous organizations including the National Honor Society. She was selected to Oklahoma Girls State and currently holds a 4.2 weighted GPA taking advanced placement and honors courses. She also mentors younger musicians and volunteers in the community.

“You don’t have to go to Washington, D.C., or run for president to change people’s lives,” she said. Although undecided on her major or university, Cagle is determined to return to Wagoner to pursue her career.

Jones also intends to return to Wagoner with plans of becoming a lawyer. He carries a 4.0 weighted GPA with AP courses and will study criminal justice at Northeastern State University. He boasts a black belt and first place state title in taekwondo. His older brother is a previous recipient of the Wagoner Rotary Scholarship.

The Rotary Club of Wagoner raises funds to provide school dictionaries, award college scholarships, and support other worthy causes locally and worldwide. The civic organization is part of Rotary International, a global network of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change – across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves.

news@wagonercountyat.com

Wagoner County American-Tribune Editor

I am the editor of the Wagoner County American-Tribune. Phone: 918-485-5505

