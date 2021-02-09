Northeastern State University names Wagoner County students to fall 2020 honor rolls

Numerous Wagoner County students were among those named to the Northeastern State University President’s Honor Roll and Dean’s Honor Roll for the fall 2020 semester.
To be eligible for the President’s Honor Roll, students must have completed at least 12 hours of undergraduate classes with a 4.0 GPA.
Those named to the fall 2020 President’s Honor Roll include:
Coweta: Alexzander Futrell, Austin King, Bailey Wyckoff, Coral Ash, Emali Maqusi, James Phillips, Joseph Edmondson, Kaila Thomas, Kaitlyn Ryan, Madeline Stinson, Molly Gabbert, Rebecca McClain, Rosa Phillips, Sarah Marrs, Taylor Reeves, Timothy Boni, Tyler Utt
Wagoner: Abigayle Carson, Alyssa Lemley, Ashley Adair, Ashlyn Jenkins, Carlee Cox, Daibrionce Penney, Darci Masten, Donna Julian, Dylan Jones, Emma Holmes, Erica Dotson, Harold Sleepe, Kali Lankford, Kelsey Arnall, Kelsey Moore, Ladonna Ashe, Lauren Frost, Michelle Taylor, Morgan Watson, Nicholas Pitre, Raegan Fulton, Skylar Bruce
Porter: Bianca Byrd, Hanna Holmes
To be eligible for the Dean’s Honor Roll, students must have completed at least 12 hours of undergraduate classes with a 3.5 GPA, with no grades below a B.
Those named to the fall 2020 Dean’s Honor Roll include:
Coweta: Melissa Angel, Stephanie Bayliss, Mamie Cate, Kennedy Dishman, Jennifer Haught, Colby Holman, Hannah London, Hailey Orr, Logan Roberts, Jacob Smith, Haley Tatum, Sarah Young
Wagoner: Jack Aldridge, Briston Arnett, Sarah Barnfield, Nathan Chuculate, Kirstin Cooper, Andrew Corrales, Kelsey Crawford, Caylee Gilreath, Michael Hall, Hallie Haw, Lucas Mays, Jordan Presley, Meagan Rhodes, Austyn Rice, William Roberts, Joshua Wassom, Mason Watson, Mary Woodson
Okay: Kirstyn Anderson
Porter: Karsyn Eller, Valene Faulconer, Abbigail Shepherd, Josie VanTuyl