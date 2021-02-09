Northeastern State University names Wagoner County students to fall 2020 honor rolls

Numerous Wagoner County students were among those named to the Northeastern State University President’s Honor Roll and Dean’s Honor Roll for the fall 2020 semester.

To be eligible for the President’s Honor Roll, students must have completed at least 12 hours of undergraduate classes with a 4.0 GPA.

Those named to the fall 2020 President’s Honor Roll include:

Coweta: Alexzander Futrell, Austin King, Bailey Wyckoff, Coral Ash, Emali Maqusi, James Phillips, Joseph Edmondson, Kaila Thomas, Kaitlyn Ryan, Madeline Stinson, Molly Gabbert, Rebecca McClain, Rosa Phillips, Sarah Marrs, Taylor Reeves, Timothy Boni, Tyler Utt

Wagoner: Abigayle Carson, Alyssa Lemley, Ashley Adair, Ashlyn Jenkins, Carlee Cox, Daibrionce Penney, Darci Masten, Donna Julian, Dylan Jones, Emma Holmes, Erica Dotson, Harold Sleepe, Kali Lankford, Kelsey Arnall, Kelsey Moore, Ladonna Ashe, Lauren Frost, Michelle Taylor, Morgan Watson, Nicholas Pitre, Raegan Fulton, Skylar Bruce

Porter: Bianca Byrd, Hanna Holmes

To be eligible for the Dean’s Honor Roll, students must have completed at least 12 hours of undergraduate classes with a 3.5 GPA, with no grades below a B.