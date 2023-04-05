The North American Air Exchanger will be making their home in Wagoner. The news was announced by the City of Wagoner and the City of Wagoner’s Economic Development Authority on Thursday.

The company has purchased the K2 Property formerly known as La Barge. North American Air Exchanger was founded in the middle of the pandemic on Nov. 6, 2020. The company is co-owned by Rusty Kight and Blake Minton; both are residents in Wagoner County.

The company was formed with the goals to create quality; local jobs and a lasting legacy, while making customer service a priority again in the air cooler industry. For the first 1-1/2 years, they outsourced all manufacturing while establishing their business processes and systems.

“Mayor Jones and Tony Lowe with the Wagoner Economic Development Authority have been extremely helpful, proactive, and instrumental in helping us secure the facility and selling Wagoner as the right place to plant our roots for generations to come,” said co-owner Rusty Kight. “The new facility allows us to eventually bring all manufacturing activities under our own roof. Per our growth plan, we intend to hire 20 skilled workers by the end of 2023, 106 skilled workers over the next five years and 184 skilled workers by 2033.”

North American Air Exchanger will offer competitive pay, profit sharing, medical/dental/vision insurance, and a safe & fun place to work. They are expected to release an announcement soon about hiring.

The company will be looking for skills and talent in the following areas. Successful candidates will have experience in the following:

Fitters, fabricators, and structural welders

General shop hands and material handlers

Shipping and Receiving

ASME code welders

Structural and bundle assemblers

Pressure vessel hydrotest

Engineers (thermal and design), designers & drafters

Quality inspectors and leadership

City officials said this could not have been possible without teamwork from The City of Wagoner, Wagoner County, The City of Wagoner Economic Development Authority and Wagoner County Economic Development Authority has all combined efforts to help this business make their home in Wagoner.