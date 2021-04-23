Nominations open for Coweta Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards

Nominations are starting to come in for the Coweta Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards Banquet set for Tuesday, June 1, at Rick’s Place.
The chamber is looking for businesses, individuals or organizations to be nominated for Business of the Year, Citizen of the Year, Community Volunteer of the Year, the Dr. Shawn Lee Leadership Award and the Ruthe Harp Chamber Volunteer of the Year Award. These long-standing awards recognize excellence in our community. The public is invited to make recommendations.
Qualifications include:
Business of the Year – Any Coweta area business may be nominated, and chamber membership is not required. Nominees must contribute to and promote the economic growth, stability and improvement of our community; give generously of themselves and/or staff through time and resources and play a leadership role in civic activities.
Coweta Citizen of the Year – Nominees must consistently demonstrate excellence in professional and community leadership. They make significant contributions to the welfare of the community through involvement and participation; give freely of their time, energy and finances for betterment and contribute to positive economic growth and stability for the greater Coweta area. Chamber membership is not required.
Community Volunteer of the Year – Nominees in this category can be either an individual or entity that goes the extra mile to get involved in programs and activities that benefit the community. Chamber membership is not required. Candidates should display leadership, initiative, creativity and dedication while inspiring people to get involved and make a difference in the lives of others.
Dr. Shawn Lee Leadership Award – This award is named after the late Dr. Shawn Lee, a mentor and supporter who dedicated his time to improve the quality of life in Coweta. Nominees are individuals who have achieved positive change by using innovative strategies and whose work has a measurable record of accomplishment. Membership in the Coweta Chamber is not required. His or her work should represent a leap in creativity or a fundamental departure from usual practice to build bridges between people with differing viewpoints or backgrounds.
Ruthe Harp Chamber Volunteer of the Year Award – This award is named after the late Ruthe Harp, who was ever-present at all Chamber events. She dedicated her time to make sure all projects were executed with excellence. She was the first to arrive, the last to leave and did whatever needed to be done. She was a cheerleader for the City of Coweta and a champion of the Coweta Chamber. She encouraged businesses to join the Chamber or open in Coweta. Do you know this type of person? Nominees must be either an employee or current member of the Coweta Chamber of Commerce.
To nominate an individual or group for any of these awards, please send an email to info@cowetachamber.com. Please include the name of the person/group and why they should be chosen for the honor. Deadline for nominations is May 5.
In related banquet news, several businesses and individuals are already reserving their tables and seats for the “Hawaiian Luau” themed celebration.
Six levels of table sponsorships are available for investment ranging from $100-$1,500 that include tickets, promotions, advertising and recognition. The deadline for these reservations is Wednesday, May 5.
Individual banquet tickets are $50 per person or $75 per couple. Deadline for ticket sales is May 20.
Seating is limited to 220 people, so advance ticket registration is encouraged.
Contact the Coweta Chamber office at 918-486-2513 or at info@cowetachamber.com for complete sponsorship details.
The June 1 Chamber Banquet will include both a silent auction and live auction. This is another great way for businesses and individuals to provide products and services and get their company name out there for recognition. All donors will receive their company name or logo on description materials, recognition in the banquet program and on-stage recognition (for live auction items).
If you have something you would like to include in one of the auctions, please contact info@cowetachamber.com.