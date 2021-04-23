Nominations open for Coweta Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards

Dr. Shawn Lee Leadership Award – This award is named after the late Dr. Shawn Lee, a mentor and supporter who dedicated his time to improve the quality of life in Coweta. Nominees are individuals who have achieved positive change by using innovative strategies and whose work has a measurable record of accomplishment. Membership in the Coweta Chamber is not required. His or her work should represent a leap in creativity or a fundamental departure from usual practice to build bridges between people with differing viewpoints or backgrounds.

Ruthe Harp Chamber Volunteer of the Year Award – This award is named after the late Ruthe Harp, who was ever-present at all Chamber events. She dedicated her time to make sure all projects were executed with excellence. She was the first to arrive, the last to leave and did whatever needed to be done. She was a cheerleader for the City of Coweta and a champion of the Coweta Chamber. She encouraged businesses to join the Chamber or open in Coweta. Do you know this type of person? Nominees must be either an employee or current member of the Coweta Chamber of Commerce.

To nominate an individual or group for any of these awards, please send an email to info@cowetachamber.com. Please include the name of the person/group and why they should be chosen for the honor. Deadline for nominations is May 5.