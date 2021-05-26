Nominate your favorites for the Best in the World contest

The Tulsa World’s Best in the World 2021 contest to award the best our community has to offer is starting soon.

Nominations start on May 31 and you have until June 21 to nominate your favorite businesses and people in a number of categories.

If you nominate at least 25 businesses or people you are automatically entered to win a $100 Visa Gift Card.

You have 13 categories to nominate someone or a business, including beauty and wellness, education, financial, food and drink, fun and leisure, healthcare, home and garden, people of the year, pets, quality of life, services, shopping and transportation.

If you don’t see your favorite business or person, you can write them in.

Write-ins will be manually approved and it can take up to 72 hours before you see your nomination on the ballot. There is no purchase necessary to nominate or win.

The five with the most nominations in each category will advance to the voting round that starts on July 11 through Aug. 1. The Best in the World winners will be announced in a special section on Sunday, Sept. 19.