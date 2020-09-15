No Fall Festival? No problem! Coweta Band pie auction will go on Saturday

One of the biggest highlights of Coweta’s annual Fall Festival celebration is the Tiger Pride Band Pie Auction. The annual fundraiser for the award-winning program generates thousands of dollars to help offset operational expenses.

With this year’s festival cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns, band boosters have been brainstorming on how to proceed with the event without the backdrop of a downtown festival.

After all, the show must go on.

Their alternative? An auction at Tiger Field, where an audience can still support the band, watch their performance of ‘Skate Night” and bid on delicious, home-baked items they’ve come to expect on the auction block.

The fundraiser will take place Saturday, Sept. 19 at the football stadium. Gates will open at 6 p.m., the band will perform at 7 p.m. and the auction will begin at 7:20 p.m.

Coweta Band Booster President Jesse Hinds said every effort is being made to keep the auction “as normal as possible” with more social distancing involved.

“A specific area in the stands will be marked off for bidders only and spectators will be spread throughout the rest of the stands,” Hines explained. “The auctioneer will be stationed on the sidelines and at least six spotters will be in the stands to watch for bids.”

Band parents will bring baked items that are decorated and already wrapped. They will be carried by musicians in front of bidders so they can get a closer look.

For those who want to check items out ahead of time, there will be tables set up on either side of the home side concession stand. One table is for auction items and the others will be for baked goods available for purchase. Hines said there will be a $20 table, a $40 table and a donation bucket for those who want to help but not participate in the bidding process.