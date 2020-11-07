Nineteen indicted in federal meth trafficking case

Federal prosecutors in the Eastern District of Oklahoma secured indictments for 19 people in a methamphetamine trafficking ring across the region.

The case, part of the Department of Justice's Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force, included agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Indian Affairs, deputy U.S. Marshals, the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and multiple area law enforcement agencies and task forces.

The defendants, nine from Muskogee, two from Wagoner County and others from the surrounding areas as well as Joplin, Missouri, Oklahoma City and Cushing, were indicted on charges of drug conspiracy and some on methamphetamine distribution and conspiracy charges. Two also reportedly face firearms charges.

Together, the defendants were part of an alleged drug trafficking organization that prosecutors said was a "major supplier of methamphetamine to Muskogee, Cherokee, and Wagoner counties," according to a news release.