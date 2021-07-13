Nick ‘Motivator’ Moore coming to Coweta for, ‘Motivate the students staying safe tour’

The Behavioral Health & Substance Abuse Services of the Muscogee Creek Nation welcome Nick ‘Motivator’ Moore to Coweta, July 19.

It’s a part of Moore’s, “Motivate the students staying safe tour.”

Moore will speak to students about character building, confidence, respecting teachers and staff and life skills. He will also discuss goal setting, college leadership, and the issues with bullying.

There are four event locations with 25 slots each:

July 19 - Coweta Heritage Intermediate Grade Center, Coweta

July 20 - Muscogee Dome, Okmulgee

July 21 - Okemah High School, Okemah

July 22 - MCN Eufaula Dormitory, Eufaula

Here are the age groups and session times:

K – 3rd - 9:00 - 10:30 a.m.

4th – 6th - 10:45 – 11:45 a.m.

7th – 8th – 1:15 – 2:15 p.m.

9th – 12th – 2:30 – 3:30 p.m.

There will also be a family night with 100 slots available. It will be July 20 at the Muscogee Dome in Okmulgee from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. Those interested can register online at Eventbrite.com and search for #MCNBHSNick. Spaces are limited.