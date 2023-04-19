The Wagoner Public Schools welcomed a new board member, Jessica Hardcastle, and Ellington’s new principal, Shannon Hall, during the regular meeting on April 11.

Hardcastle recently won the vote for the seat on the board. Hall, who lives in Wagoner, transfers from a principal position at Locust Grove.

“I’m glad and honored to be back here,” said Hall, who spent 10 years at Ellington as a kindergarten teacher before moving into an administrative position at Locust Grove for 14 years.

Hall will be trading the long, but sometimes-scenic trip, to Locust Grove for a shorter drive.

Hall begins her duties at Ellington on July 1.

President Brenda Barney swore in Hardcastle.

In other action, due to a supply chain delay, the west bleachers under construction Odom Field will be delayed. It had been originally scheduled to be completed before the May 19 graduation.

The press box, however, will begin on schedule while the bleachers are expected to be finished by late June or July.

In other action:

Trigon gave a presentation on the athletic locker room project. Trigon displayed other completed work as well as answering questions from the board.

The board approved the hiring of certified employees on regular contract for the 2023-24. This list included 105 employees.

Accepted the resignations from Don Standifird, Shane North and Benny Nail.

Approved the contract with construction management company, Trigon. The expense for the new locker facilities will be paid by the CARES act. The cost allocated is $1.5 million.

Approved overnight trips for the high school cross country camp, July 10-12.

Approved the varsity and junior high cheer camp at Marvel Resort, July 9-12.

Approved the archery members who qualified for the Eastern National Archery Tournament in Louisville, Ky., May 10-12.

Approved the high school girls’ basketball team camp at Pitt State in Kansas, June 14-16.

Approved the following Board of Education policies: Corporal Punishment (FOB), Restraints and Seclusion (FO-R5) and Child Nutrition Meal Charge Policy (COCA).

Approved the following contracts for the 2023-24 school year: School Board services agreement between OKDHS and Wagoner Public School District, Contract between Clearwater Enterprises, LLC and Wagoner Public School District and License agreement between employee evaluation systems, Inc., and Wagoner Public School District.