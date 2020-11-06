New tribal law assuages medical marijuana patients' post-McGirt enforcement concerns

The new law states, “it shall not be unlawful for any person to grow, process, dispense, test, possess, or use marijuana in any form in the Nation’s Indian country under a valid medical marijuana license issued by the Oklahoma State Department of Health as long as such person is in compliance with all medical marijuana license laws and regulations under Oklahoma State law.”

Principal Chief David Hill said in a statement the legislation is an example of the tribe exercising its sovereignty while addressing public safety issues within the reservation.

“Furthermore, this is a pro-business action by the Commission and commitment to individuals and entities licensed in medical marijuana endeavors throughout the reservation," Hill said.

According to a statement from the tribe, the task force plans continued analysis to develop further recommendations regarding medical marijuana, possible regulatory and taxation authority, and economic development opportunities.

The Cherokee Nation early this year signaled its desire not to stand in the way of legalized medical marijuana; a Jan. 15 policy change prohibits discrimination of applicants and employees based on drug screens positive for THC.