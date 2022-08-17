New street lights coming to Coweta from PSO

Public Service Company of Oklahoma will begin converting its Coweta streetlights to new technology that will brighten roadways, street corners and public spaces for homeowners, drivers and law enforcement.

LED conversion of 320 PSO-owned streetlights is set to begin next week, weather permitting.

The new lighting will improve visibility for drivers and pedestrians, providing greater appeal and safety.

Light-emitting diode (LED) streetlights are more efficient and longer-lasting than the high-intensity discharge (HID) lights they replace.

“HID lights are an obsolete technology and are being phased out industry-wide. They are becoming increasingly expensive and difficult to find,” said Chris Thompson, PSO customer service manager in a press release.

Unlike old-technology omnidirectional lights, the light from LEDs is more focused, meaning less of the illumination is wasted into the sky.

LED lights also take less time to warm up and will eliminate the eerie yellow glow of old high-pressure sodium lights, improving night vision efficiently.

“LED lights produce a clearer light that will improve night visibility for everyone,” said PSO External Affairs Manager Michael Gordon in a press release. “I think our customers are going to be very happy with what they see.”

PSO funds installation and upkeep on the lights. Municipal funding will pay for the energy use at a discounted rate.