New sign added to Wagoner History Center

A finishing touch to extensive renovations at the Wagoner City Historical Museum came about Friday, Oct. 2 when a new sign was installed on what is now known as the Wagoner History Center.

City of Wagoner Special Events Coordinator Dell Davis said the marquee sign with LED lights is expected to draw a lot of attention to the facility that officials hope will become a popular tourist stop in the community.

The facility at 122 S. Main houses not only precious artifacts of Wagoner’s history, but currently includes an extensive country music collection belonging to Jim Halsey of Tulsa.

“Because we did so well on the remodel last year and managed to stay within the original budget for renovations, we had some money left over,” Davis explained. “We were going to redo the awning, but decided instead to do a really cool sign. It’s exciting—it will look pretty at night!”

After an extended closure, the Wagoner History Center reopened to the public back in February. It was only open for a short time before the pandemic prompted it to be closed for another period of time.

The facility is now open Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 12 noon to 4 p.m.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.