New shopping promotion underway in Coweta

This week marks the beginning of a six-week shopping campaign in Coweta designed to encourage residents and visitors to patronize the small businesses that call Coweta “home”.

“Shop Local, Shop Small, Shop Coweta” is a campaign that will run through Oct. 19. Those who participate will have a chance to win money just for shopping at home.

The program is similar to the community’s annual Shop Coweta promotion which always draws an increase of sales tax revenue into the community.

Coweta Chamber Director Carrie Allamby said participating businesses will distribute tickets in the way they see fit to those who shop in their stores or receive their services.

“This is a buy-in program for merchants, therefore they can control how many tickets they give out for transactions. They will vary by business,” Allamby explained. “Our suggestion is to give one ticket per person, but if they want to do a campaign within their own store, they can. You’ll really need to check with the stores to see what they are doing.”

Participating merchants have purchased the tickets from the chamber for $1 each. At the conclusion of ticket sales, the amount collected will be divided between the chamber, the businesses who gives away winning tickets and winning ticket holders. The number of winning tickets and what they are worth have yet to be determined and will be announced.

Winning tickets will be posted by 12 noon on Monday, Oct. 19.

“This is a way we can all support those businesses that are losing revenue because of the cancellation of Fall Festival,” she noted.