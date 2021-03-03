New season, new potential for Coweta Tigers Baseball

The Coweta Tigers are ready to return to the baseball diamond this March and aren’t taking the opportunity for granted.
Like many teams who had their 2020 season cut short last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tigers feel the sting of what could have been.
In 2018 they defeated State Champion Bishop Kelley in the Regionals at home and in 2019 found themselves in the Class 5A semifinals.
The momentum going into 2020 was high until the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association board of directors voted 13-0 to cancel OSSAA-sponsored activities for the remainder of the academic year in March 2020, including baseball.
While the team understood, the decision was still devastating for sixth year Head Coach Cody Pair.
“It killed me for them. Our seniors had been to the semifinals two out of the last three years and returned a very good group to make a deep playoff run again that was ultimately ripped from their hands,” he said. “The team loves the seniors from last year. Our players kind of look at this year as playing for those young men that lost their season.”
Last year’s seniors include Reed Gaddy, Grant Latendresse, Jesse McDermott, Caleb Byford, Chandler Wheeler and Gabe Childress.
Pair said the team will focus on playing at a level this season that pays tribute to the former players while working towards another playoff run.
“Our kiddos are very resilient and truly embrace a next man up mentality. I believe the experience that we return on the mound, at the plate and in the field will make us very competitive this year. We have eight seniors who all have varsity experience and have been major contributors to our past success,” he said.
Seniors in this year’s lineup include Tristan Gillespie, Landon Hitchcock, Grant Jones, Gunnar McCollough, Kooper McCoy, Landon Ray, Cash Singleton and Logan Vaughan.
The leadoff hitter for this year’s lineup will be centerfielder Jones.
“He has hit leadoff since his sophomore year and will patrol the outfield and set the table again as a senior,” said Pair.
Ray will take his tried and true post in right field, but Pair said to expect to see him on the mound more during his senior campaign.
“Landon moved to Coweta as a sophomore and was an immediate impact. He has started at right field every day since he moved here. This year he will look to be a middle of the order bat and he will contribute on the mound more as a senior,” he said.
Vaughn has been a starter since his freshman campaign and played a variety of positions from first base, third base, catcher and pitcher.
“His senior year he will be the backstop and anchor the defense and be a middle of the order bat for us. Pitching will be likely limited to a closer role in important contests,” said Pair.
McCollough looks to be the first-man up for the Tigers this season in pitching, while also pulling some double duty in the outfield.
“Gunnar has a physically imposing frame and looks to be a frontline arm in his senior campaign,” said Pair. “He will also play some outfield and be a power bat in the lineup as a senior.”
Pair noted McCoy as the utility man for the team, having played first base, second base, third base, catcher, pitcher and outfielder.
“He is true Swiss Army knife for our program,” he said. “Kooper is another senior that has contributed from early on. He is a true team player and fills any role we need!”
Five of the team’s seniors have already signed national letters of intent, with more expected by spring’s end.
Also contributing to this year’s lineup on the mound, at the plate and in the field are Chase Pair, Liam Taylor, Kade Williams, Michael Fletcher, Anthony Smith, Jaron Robbins, Justis Grammar, William Mason, Connor Barnett, Conor Taylor and Chance Pair.
The team has lost a few scrimmage opportunities due to February’s winter weather, but Pair’s coaching staff is confident the team is ready for the challenges ahead.
“Some of our coaching staff have been together for three years now and work incredibly well together,” said Pair. “I get to coach with the best coaching staff in the state. We have Mason Stookey and Tristan Ridenour. Former player Jordan Waller has also come on this year as the pitching coach, as well as Junior High Coach Josh Allman to assist. All have done an incredible job developing our team.”
This year’s focus will be on offensive production and getting runs across home plate.
“We feel like we have a very good pitching staff and if we can score a few runs, we think we will be very tough,” said Pair. “Our guys have worked their tails off to improve individually and as a team offensively. We are all very excited to get on the field and see all the hard work put into action.”
Pair noted the challenges his team will face as part of the Class 5A conference this year and embraces what’s to come.
“We are in probably the toughest district in 5A, Shawnee, Collinsville, Durant, McAlester and Glenpool will all be a challenge,” he said. “We have a demanding schedule and we embrace that challenge. We have young men that embody toughness and I couldn’t be more proud to be their coach. I taught our players to never take anything for granted. Last year taught us to enjoy it and our team is certainly going to do that!”
The Tigers’ first game of the season was against Bishop Kelley on March 1 and their home opener was March 2 against Skiatook. Due to press deadlines, the results from these games are not included.