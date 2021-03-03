New season, new potential for Coweta Tigers Baseball

“Our kiddos are very resilient and truly embrace a next man up mentality. I believe the experience that we return on the mound, at the plate and in the field will make us very competitive this year. We have eight seniors who all have varsity experience and have been major contributors to our past success,” he said.

Seniors in this year’s lineup include Tristan Gillespie, Landon Hitchcock, Grant Jones, Gunnar McCollough, Kooper McCoy, Landon Ray, Cash Singleton and Logan Vaughan.

The leadoff hitter for this year’s lineup will be centerfielder Jones.

“He has hit leadoff since his sophomore year and will patrol the outfield and set the table again as a senior,” said Pair.

Ray will take his tried and true post in right field, but Pair said to expect to see him on the mound more during his senior campaign.

“Landon moved to Coweta as a sophomore and was an immediate impact. He has started at right field every day since he moved here. This year he will look to be a middle of the order bat and he will contribute on the mound more as a senior,” he said.

Vaughn has been a starter since his freshman campaign and played a variety of positions from first base, third base, catcher and pitcher.