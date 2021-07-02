New Oklahoma Historical Society Executive Director visits Wagoner City Historical Museum with legendary music manager, Jim Halsey

Trait Thompson, Oklahoma Historical Society Executive Director, was blown away after stepping in the Wagoner City Historical Museum for the first time, July 1.
“It certainly is a gem for Wagoner to be able to display this – and to tell those stories about some of the most iconic country and music stars from the twentieth and into the twenty-first century,” Thompson said.
Thompson is new to his position at the OHS. He started in January after managing the restoration process at the Oklahoma State Capital for over six years. His predecessor, Bob Blackburn, retired – and he always remained a confidant and supporter of the Wagoner City Historical Museum.
To foster a similar relationship, Wagoner Mayor AJ Jones, legendary artist manager Jim Halsey, and his right-hand man, Mark Furnas, invited Thompson to the museum. He was joined by OKPOP (Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture) Executive Director Jeff Moore, and Oklahoma Historical Society Historian, Larry O’Dell.
The OKPOP Museum is in the construction phase and is expected to be completed across from the historic, “Cain’s Ballroom” in Tulsa, fall 2022. The project is under the direction of the Oklahoma Historical Society.
All of those guys have the ability - with the right amount of marketing and promotions- to make a small-town museum like Wagoner’s, into a national treasure.
Furnas, who works for Halsey, said the museums flair, coupled by its exclusive displays of musical and historical contents, is already a nationally worthy exhibition.
“By bringing this (museum) here, people can point to their own city council or the mayor and say, yeah, we get it. We understand it. This is why it’s here. This is the place that brings people to town and says - we know our music history.” Furnas said.
It hasn’t been an easy feat to get the museum to the pristine caliber it’s in now.
Rewind a few years back and Wagoner Mayor AJ Jones would be the first to tell you the museum wasn’t well attended. The carpets were old, and many historical items were not well organized.
Thankfully, with a few dollars later, the museum went through a total facelift - the carpet was ripped out and new exhibits were brought in, among other things. Most notably, the museum was split in two parts: The Jim Halsey country music collection of individuals and groups he managed and the early history of Wagoner from 1887-1907.
“We feel by having this iconic exhibition up, we’re enriching the people’s lives that come through here,” said 90-year-old Halsey. “People that are coming to Tulsa can go to OKPOP and then come here or they can come here and we send them on to OKPOP, or Oklahoma City.”
Halsey has represented some of the very best in country music, including Ray Clark, The Oak Ridge Boys and Leon Russell – all of whom visitors can see displays of in the museum.
Halsey, Furnas and Mayor Jones can all agree – having those relationships with The Oklahoma Historical Society and OKPOP – are crucial to the success of the museum.
“We want to be a part of their umbrella – to be a part of their publications and get their seal of approval and have them promote us,” Jones said. “That way others will know that we’re here and they can let the rest of the world know.”
And of course – it could bring more people to spend tax dollars in Wagoner – to stay shop and dine, Jones added.
In the near future, organizers plan to digitize the Wagoner City Historical Museum – by bringing in interactive audio devices so people can walk and see exhibits explained by pushing a button. They also plan to re-do the upstairs façade, and get local history of people recorded on video.
If anyone is going to preserve history the right way, Furnas believes it’s going to be the city of Wagoner.
“Wagoner has the energy to say, we will do it and we will do it better. They’ve shown that mentality before,” Furnas said. “The City of Wagoner – and this museum – has a lot of energy.”