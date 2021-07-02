New Oklahoma Historical Society Executive Director visits Wagoner City Historical Museum with legendary music manager, Jim Halsey

All of those guys have the ability - with the right amount of marketing and promotions- to make a small-town museum like Wagoner’s, into a national treasure.

Furnas, who works for Halsey, said the museums flair, coupled by its exclusive displays of musical and historical contents, is already a nationally worthy exhibition.

“By bringing this (museum) here, people can point to their own city council or the mayor and say, yeah, we get it. We understand it. This is why it’s here. This is the place that brings people to town and says - we know our music history.” Furnas said.

It hasn’t been an easy feat to get the museum to the pristine caliber it’s in now.

Rewind a few years back and Wagoner Mayor AJ Jones would be the first to tell you the museum wasn’t well attended. The carpets were old, and many historical items were not well organized.

Thankfully, with a few dollars later, the museum went through a total facelift - the carpet was ripped out and new exhibits were brought in, among other things. Most notably, the museum was split in two parts: The Jim Halsey country music collection of individuals and groups he managed and the early history of Wagoner from 1887-1907.