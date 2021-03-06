New OKC Rolling Thunder Book Bus celebrates maiden voyage and visits Coweta

The Oklahoma City Thunder unveiled its brand-new Rolling Thunder Book Bus on Thursday, March 5, visiting Stillwater, Owasso and Coweta as it made its maiden voyage across the state to fill Little Free Libraries.

The original book bus was only equipped to travel in the Oklahoma City metro area, but its newest iteration has expanded travel capabilities.

To celebrate, the Rolling Thunder Book Bus visited communities it had never visited before to stock Little Free with books celebrating female figures in recognition of Women’s History Month.

The bus made its last stop of the day at Coweta’s CrossPoint Baptist Church, filling its Little Free Library with books before making its way back to OKC.

“This is a great day, and we’re so grateful to American Fidelity for their partnership,” said Thunder Vice President of Community Relations Christine Berney. “This new Book Bus allows us to travel statewide, donating books to more children than ever before. We look forward to visiting schools across Oklahoma once we’re able to meet in person again safely.”