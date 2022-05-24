New mural aims to solidify Wagoner as dynamic lake community

If you live in a lake community, sometimes you just have to get up and own it.

It’s what the Wagoner Arts Alliance decided to do with their creation of a gigantic fishing mural on a historic building in the heart of town. Now residents and passerby's will further get the idea that Wagoner is a dynamic lake community.

Annita Wilson, president of the Wagoner Arts Alliance, lives and breathes art education and artist representation. It’s what her organization promotes every day, and its members are the masterminds behind the mural.

“We all think of Wagoner as a lake community,” Wilson said. “We wanted something that represents Fort Gibson Lake, and something that’s fun.”

The mural definitely meets the criteria of fun. Its background is light blue, representing the bottom of Ft. Gibson Lake. On the top is a red, wooden boat, with three, fishing lines casted out into the water. In the middle are a plethora of detailed, colorful fish that fisherman may catch at Fort Gibson Lake. There is a bass, crappie, perch, catfish, a turtle, and a funny-looking spoonbill. They’re all hand-designed, and researched by Wagoner Art Alliance members.

The mural is located at the “old feedlot” building, belonging to the railroad and leased by the city of Wagoner off OK-51 in downtown Wagoner. It is right next to the Depot. The push for a new mural at the downtown feedlot stemmed from Wagoner Mayor Albert “A.J.” Jones.

“We didn’t want that existing building to look like an eyesore,” Wilson said.

The Wagoner Arts Alliance funded the entire project, and it was unanimously approved by the Wagoner City Council at a previous meeting. The goal was to get it done before Summerfest — which they did — but the downtown venue had to change due to the ongoing storm water and streetscape projects occurring in town.

In just a short, two days, Wagoner Arts Alliance members completed the mural. They used chalk at first, and finished it with colorful paint. The same organization is responsible for the design of angel wings at Center Furniture in Wagoner.

The Wagoner Arts Alliance is looking to expand their organization, take on more projects and add additional members. If art is your thing, stop by their office at 130 S. Main in Wagoner or message their Facebook page.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.