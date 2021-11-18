New M.E.T. recycling center opens in Coweta; Wagoner location on the way

The City of Coweta is officially home to a new Metropolitan Environmental Trust, or M.E.T. Center, and a facility in Wagoner is on its way.

M.E.T. Executive Director Bobby Schultz said the Coweta M.E.T. Center, on 14762 S. 298th East Ave., has been fully-operational since September. Their old location, at 11160 S 265th E Ave., was a leased building, and the land owner did not want to renew, Schultz said.

The new Coweta M.E.T. Center is very close to Coweta High School, and it’s in a much better location, Schultz said.

“When people get familiar with where it is, they’re going to realize it’s in a very, easy location. It’s practically throwing distance from the high school," he said.

Schultz also mentioned that a M.E.T center will hopefully open in Wagoner by the start of 2022. There is an area behind AutoZone, near OK-51 and Polk Ave., which the city is acquiring.

“They’re going to clear that area out and get it set up. They’re hoping to do that really quickly,” Schultz said.