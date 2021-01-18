New leaders take helm at Coweta Fire Department

Burtner said one of his biggest priorities is for the Coweta Fire Department to be a community oriented service department.

“We need to be out in the public and people need to see us involved in public activities,” he said. “The more they see us the more they will be aware of us there and the better off the department is.

Woodward is certified in firefighter 1 and 2,

Burtner and his wife, Stacey, have three grown children - two daughters and one son - and two labradors. Mrs. Burtner is a respiratory therapist.

Woodward has been with the Coweta Fire Department for 18 years, starting in a part-time role before joining the staff full time. He was appointed as fire marshal in 2019 and was named deputy fire chief in late December. In his new role, he will serve as first supervisor to the CFD captains and report to the chief.

“It is great to have the opportunity to step into a new position to help lead the department in the future,” the deputy fire chief said. “I am excited to implement some new ideas and have fresh eyes between the chief and I for the future of the fire station.”