New leaders take helm at Coweta Fire Department

Leadership changes have occurred at the Coweta Fire Department with the addition of a new fire chief and deputy fire chief to the staff.
Fire Chief Jerry Burtner comes to Coweta from Ponca City where he was division chief of fire training. He has more than 22 years of experience in fire service and started his career in private emergency medical service operations in LeFlore County.
This is his first opportunity to lead an entire department as fire chief.
Burtner has been a paramedic for 23-24 years and holds a host of fire service certifications including Firefighter 1 and 2, Officer 1 and 2, Hazmat Tech and Instructor 2. His training spans from rescue operations to other specialized areas.
He is excited to be in Coweta to help move the department forward.
“I wanted to come to a place where I can make a difference in a growing community. That’s a great challenge and opportunity to be able to grow the fire department along with the community,” Burtner said. “The biggest challenge will be dealing with the increase in our run volume. Right now we are looking at seven to eight calls a day. If we add 5,000 people, how many calls will we go up?
“Manpower issues to meet the population increase and run volume increase will be challenges we have as a department.”
Burtner said one of his biggest priorities is for the Coweta Fire Department to be a community oriented service department.
“We need to be out in the public and people need to see us involved in public activities,” he said. “The more they see us the more they will be aware of us there and the better off the department is.
Burtner and his wife, Stacey, have three grown children - two daughters and one son - and two labradors. Mrs. Burtner is a respiratory therapist.
Woodward has been with the Coweta Fire Department for 18 years, starting in a part-time role before joining the staff full time. He was appointed as fire marshal in 2019 and was named deputy fire chief in late December. In his new role, he will serve as first supervisor to the CFD captains and report to the chief.
“It is great to have the opportunity to step into a new position to help lead the department in the future,” the deputy fire chief said. “I am excited to implement some new ideas and have fresh eyes between the chief and I for the future of the fire station.”
Woodward is certified in Firefighter 1 and 2, Inspector 1 and 2, Instructor 1 and Officer 1 and 2. He is an emergency medical technician and CPR instructor in addition to a fire investigator with the department.
He also serves as emergency manager for the city of Coweta.
He recently took on the role of youth archery instructor to help teach lower elementary students the sport with current staff members.
Woodward and his wife, Laci, have three children, Stormie, Brier and Paislee.