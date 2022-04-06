New high-end duplexes coming to Wagoner

Brand new, high end duplexes are just about ready to begin tours this month, with leases beginning May 1 in Wagoner.

The duplexes, affiliated with Anchor Homes, are located along US- 69 and 19th Street in Wagoner.

The homes will be three-bedroom, two bathrooms with an attached two-car garage and washer and dryer hookups.

The homes will be no smoking and no section eight. A security deposit will be dependent on a credit check. Pets will also be allowed with a $250 non-refundable deposit per pet.

One year lease terms begin at $1,350.

For inquires, contact 405-300-4003 with an extension 129, or send an email to info@ashtongray.com