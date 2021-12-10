 Skip to main content
New contractor needed for street resurfacing project in Wagoner
New contractor needed for street resurfacing project in Wagoner

Wagoner road project

Roads in all four of Wagoner's wards are included in the site plan

 Justin Ayer

Bison Civil, LLC was supposed to be the group in charge of overlaying a large number of residential streets spanning all four of Wagoner’s ward districts, but city councilors agreed it would be in the city’s best interest to re-bid the project, due to a lack of work and “poor communication.”

“At this point, I’m worried about quality workmanship,” Wagoner City Administrator Dwayne Elam told city councilors and the public at the Dec. 6 city council meeting.

City councilors had the option to make Bison Civil, LLC honor their contract and complete the work, but they elected to put the contract up for bid instead. Due to a state statue, city staff did not have the ability to select the second lowest bidder to complete the work

The contract was awarded to Bison Civil, LLC, out of Muskogee, on Sept. 3.

The project consists of overlaying, overlaying with fabric and mill and overlaying Wagoner streets. Here are the streets included in the site plan:

Site Map #1

Site Map #1
Site Map #2

Site Map #2

City staff are hoping new contractors can break ground on the resurfacing project by the spring, since it is too cold to lay asphalt in the winter.

“I can assure you, nobody is more frustrated than city staff,” Elam added.

To be clear, this street resurfacing project has nothing to do with O.D.O.T.’s street and sidewalk projects, approved by the Oklahoma Highway Commission on Nov. 1

Wagoner County American-Tribune Editor

I am the editor of the Wagoner County American-Tribune. Phone: 918-485-5505

