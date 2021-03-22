New CDC classroom distancing guidance requires clarity, caution for some local education officials

Area school districts will have new spacing guidance to consider when teachers and students return to the classroom Monday from spring break.

On Friday, March 20, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance that calls for student desks to be 3 feet apart in elementary schools regardless of the community spread rate as long as other COVID-19 mitigation practices are in place, including hand washing and wearing masks over the nose and mouth.

The recommendation for a reduced gap between desks also applies to secondary students in communities that do not have a high spread rate.

However, the new guidance calls for students maintaining at least 6 feet of distance in cafeterias and other areas where masks cannot be worn, as well as in spaces where there are lots of people talking, singing or shouting, such as assemblies or choir practice.

Additionally, adults are still encouraged to maintain at least 6 feet between each other and their students.

Both the World Health Organization and the American Academy of Pediatrics had already embraced similar guidance.

Friday’s announcement received a mixed reaction among members of Oklahoma’s education community.