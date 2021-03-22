New CDC classroom distancing guidance requires clarity, caution for some local education officials

Area school districts will have new spacing guidance to consider when teachers and students return to the classroom Monday from spring break.
On Friday, March 20, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance that calls for student desks to be 3 feet apart in elementary schools regardless of the community spread rate as long as other COVID-19 mitigation practices are in place, including hand washing and wearing masks over the nose and mouth.
The recommendation for a reduced gap between desks also applies to secondary students in communities that do not have a high spread rate.
However, the new guidance calls for students maintaining at least 6 feet of distance in cafeterias and other areas where masks cannot be worn, as well as in spaces where there are lots of people talking, singing or shouting, such as assemblies or choir practice.
Additionally, adults are still encouraged to maintain at least 6 feet between each other and their students.
Both the World Health Organization and the American Academy of Pediatrics had already embraced similar guidance.
Friday’s announcement received a mixed reaction among members of Oklahoma’s education community.
In a statement, state Superintendent Joy Hofmeister praised the CDC for releasing updated guidelines.
“This evidence-based guidance is certain to help ensure schools can safely hold in-person classes,” she said. “I am thankful the CDC recognizes the importance of updating guidance as new information becomes available with the evolving science.”
Meanwhile, a representatives for the Oklahoma Education Association expressed concern about spacing relaxation leading to an increase in COVID-19 cases.
“Student health and safety is our No. 1 concern,” OEA Vice President Katherine Bishop said. “We’ve said all along we must follow the science and we trust the CDC to offer sound advice. At the same time, we’ve come too far to let our guard down. We must also continue to prioritize all mitigation strategies, including vaccinations, wearing masks, hand washing, healthy school buildings and a system of testing, tracing and quarantining.”
Both Coweta and Wagoner School Districts expressed to the Wagoner County American-Tribune the week of March 8 that they did not plan to put any special precautions in place as students returned to campus following spring break.