New boutique shop in Wagoner 'waddles on in' to chamber membership

Waddle On In likes to classify itself as a “one of a kind boutique.”

The new boutique shop, on 101 W. Cherokee St. in Wagoner, really does have a little bit of everything, and to top it all off, they are officially members of the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce.

Waddle On in, across the street from the old Sonic in Wagoner, has all home-made goods and items collected over time. Some of the items include dried herbs, pickles, honey, jewelry, salt scrubs, old games, hand-sewn purses, totes, keychains, towels and even chicken door stops.

Erika, the owner, always hoped she would have a store front to call her own. Now she does — in the heart of downtown Wagoner.

Her hours are Thursday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

