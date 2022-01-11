New board revamping Coweta Youth Sports: 'Time to bring softball back'

Coweta Youth Sports has been a staple in town for a number of years, but recently it’s lost a little bit of its spark. Most notably, the softball program disintegrated. Luckily, the baseball, t-ball and softball non-profit organization has a new board, and they are there to bring it back to life.
“We want to give our kids an outlet to live and play and build relationships,” organizers said. “We want to keep kids from going outside of Coweta to get into sports.”
Anyone who’s lived in Coweta for a decent amount of time knows the sports complex, on South 353rd E. Ave immediately upon crossing the Muskogee Turnpike toward Wagoner, would be buzzing with activity. Young baseball and softball hopefuls would be hitting the mound hoping to hit their next home run.
It was the ultimate feeder program before young athletes would graduate to the upper level programs affiliated with Coweta Public Schools.
The new, first-year members of the Coweta Youth Sports Board are doing everything in their power to revamp the program. They want to redo the fields, and use fields five and six for softball, which haven’t been used in years. Bringing softball back will be an undertaking, but an important one, considering the high school’s consistent success.
The board's dream are high for the program, just like the young athletes who participate for the first time. They can use some help. They are currently accepting sponsors. They also need coaches and players.
Sponsor information can be found on their website or Facebook page. It is the best way to get in contact with organizers or to participate in the program.
“We want to keep our kids home,” organizers said. “Our softball girls have played elsewhere.”
Generating buzz for Coweta Youth Sports has never been more important considering the seasons are right around the corner. Registration end dates are approaching. Interested families can sign up on their website.
Anyone ages 4-12 can sign up for t-ball and baseball. Softball is ages 6-12. It is all recreational ball. Games will start March 21 and end just before Memorial Day. There are no Saturday games, just weekday games.
The Coweta Youth Sports Board gathered together with Coweta Chamber of Commerce members for an official ribbon-cutting on Jan. 10. The organization may have been established for years, but this one is new. It’s a resurrection of sorts — a bright, new future for Coweta’s youth.
“We’re trying to make different changes,” they said. “No more going to Broken Arrow or Muskogee to play ball. It’s time to keep it home.”