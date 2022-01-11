New board revamping Coweta Youth Sports: 'Time to bring softball back'

Coweta Youth Sports has been a staple in town for a number of years, but recently it’s lost a little bit of its spark. Most notably, the softball program disintegrated. Luckily, the baseball, t-ball and softball non-profit organization has a new board, and they are there to bring it back to life.

“We want to give our kids an outlet to live and play and build relationships,” organizers said. “We want to keep kids from going outside of Coweta to get into sports.”

Anyone who’s lived in Coweta for a decent amount of time knows the sports complex, on South 353rd E. Ave immediately upon crossing the Muskogee Turnpike toward Wagoner, would be buzzing with activity. Young baseball and softball hopefuls would be hitting the mound hoping to hit their next home run.

It was the ultimate feeder program before young athletes would graduate to the upper level programs affiliated with Coweta Public Schools.